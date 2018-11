File image of Spanish Economy Minister, Luis de Guindos, newly elected vice president of European Central Bank (ECB), during a hearing by the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 26, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

File image shows Luis De Guindos, Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep 13, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ARMANDO BABANI

File image shows Luis De Guindos, Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep 13, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ARMANDO BABANI

The vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB) spoke on Monday at the opening conference of the 21st Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt (Germany) and warned about Europe's increasing concern about debt sustainability, in both public and private sectors, pinpointing Italy as the most prominent case.

Vice-president of the ECB Luis de Guindos expressed his concern towards Italy's overall debt level and the political tensions surrounding the Italian government’s budget plans.