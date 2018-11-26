European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speaks during the 28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress (EBC) at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi signaled Monday that the ECB will move next month to phase out its 2.6 trillion euros ($2.9 trillion) bond-buying program, brushing off concerns about a recent economic slowdown in the 19-nation eurozone, according to a report from the Dow Jones NewswireS made available to EFE.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Brussels, Draghi conceded that recent economic data had been somewhat weaker than expected, but he argued that reflected temporary headwinds and a natural slowdown from very brisk growth rates.