A file picture dated 01 July 2015 of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANK RUMPENHORST

The European Central Bank is likely to buy less Italian and Spanish government debt from January after the bank changed its internal weighting of economies in the 19-nation currency union, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

The change could pile further pressure on Italian government bonds, whose prices have slumped in recent months amid a confrontation between Rome and the European Union over the nation's budget deficit.