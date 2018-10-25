Mario Draghi (R), President of the European Central Bank (ECB) speaks as Luis De Guindos (L), Vice President of ECB, looks on during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 25 October 2018. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), arrives for a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 25 October 2018. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Mario Draghi (R), President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Luis De Guindos (L), Vice President, arrive for a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 25 October 2018. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi acknowledged Thursday that the eurozone's economic growth momentum has weakened, but confirmed it would press ahead with plans to phase out easy money policies this year, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

After outpacing the US economy over the past two years, the eurozone economy has lost traction in recent months, according to the latest economic data and indicators. A closely watched survey of business managers, published Wednesday, suggested growth is at its weakest level in about two years.