Yves Mersch, member of the Executive Board of the ECB presents the new 100 and 200 euro banknotes at the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sept.17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Security features of a euro banknote are seen under a magnifying glass during the presentation of the new 100 and 200 euro banknotes at the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A visitor displays a euro banknote during the unveiling of the new 100 and 200 euro banknotes at the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

The European Central Bank on Monday revealed a new series of 100 and 200 euro bills that are set to enter into general circulation from May 28, 2019.

Yves Mersch, a member of the executive board at the ECB, presented the new series of Europa notes at the bank's headquarters.