File image shows Luis De Guindos, Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), during a press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep 13, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ARMANDO BABANI

The European Central Bank warned Thursday of mounting risks to the eurozone's financial sector, ranging from investor concerns around Italy to a possible slump in global asset prices or a no-deal Brexit, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

"The euro area financial-stability environment has become more challenging since May," the ECB wrote in its semi-annual review of financial-sector risks in the 19-nation currency union.