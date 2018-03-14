Panamanian Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado (C) and the head of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Barcena (R), participate at the World Economic Forum for Latin America held at Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

The head of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said Wednesday at a forum in this Brazilian metropolis that the region needs a new, more inclusive "Latin America First" guiding strategy.

The region's challenges took center stage during intense debates Wednesday at the World Economic Forum on Latin America, with participants discussing recent political and economic changes and in particular the threat posed by the protectionist policy of the United States under President Donald Trump.