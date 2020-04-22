Latin America will undergo a 5.3 economic contraction in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with some 11.6 million new unemployed and almost 30 million more "poor," the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimated on Tuesday.

The economic downturn among the region's main trade partners, the fall in the prices of primary materials and the blow to key sectors such as tourism will make this downturn "the worst in its entire history," the Santiago-based United Nations agency said. "To find a contraction of comparable magnitude, you need to go back to the Great Depression of 1930 (-5 pct.) or even more to 1914 (-4.9 pct.)."