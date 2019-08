Alicia Barcena, the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), speaks on Aug. 14, 2019, in Santiago, Chile, during the presentation of a new ECLAC report titled "Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean 2019" EPA-EFE/ Alberto Valdes

Alicia Barcena, the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), speaks on Aug. 14, 2019, in Santiago, Chile, during the presentation of a new ECLAC report titled "Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean 2019" EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Foreign direct investment in Latin America rose 13.2 percent in 2018, ending a five-year spell of FDI contraction, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in a report released Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the report said that "this recent growth is explained by just a few countries and by components of FDI that do not necessarily reflect a growing desire among foreign investors to set up new business in the region."