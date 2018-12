The executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Alicia Barcena, speaks on Dec. 20, 2018, in Santiago, Chile, during the presentation of that organization's final report of the year. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The economy of Latin America and the Caribbean will expand by just 1.2 percent this year, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which sees the region growing a modest 1.7 percent in 2019.

A weak external context poses significant risk for the region going forward, the Santiago-based organization said Thursday in its final report of the year.