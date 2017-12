Runaway inflation is hitting Venezuela hard - in the month of December it is up 81 percent, which means the Caribbean country is closing the year with an accumulated inflation of 2,735 percent, according to preliminary calculations. EFE-EPA/File

Inflation for the month of December in Venezuela is up 81 percent, which means the Caribbean country is closing the year with an accumulated inflation of 2,735 percent, according to preliminary calculations by the financial analysis firm Ecoanalitica.

The company director, economist Asdrubal Oliveros, recalled that accumulated inflation for 2016 was 525 percent.