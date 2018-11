Private economists kept their outlook for US interest rates largely unchanged over the past month, with most expecting the Federal Reserve to continue tightening policy through next year, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE. percent

All 58 economists who participated in The Wall Street Journal's latest survey saw the Fed raising interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to a range between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent, in Dec.