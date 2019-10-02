File photo taken Oct. 19, 2017, showing Ecuador's Block 43 oil field. The smallest member of OPEC announced on Oct. 1, 2019, that it will withdraw from the international organization as of Jan. 1, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome FILE

Ecuador, the smallest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will leave the organization on Jan. 1, 2020, the country's Energy and Non-renewable Natural Resources Ministry announced.

"The decision is based on internal matters and challenges that the country must deal with related to fiscal sustainability," said the ministry in a statement in which it noted that the move is in accord with the plan of the Lenin Moreno administration to ensure the "reduction of public spending and the generation of new income."