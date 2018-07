Ecuador's Foreign Trade Minister Pablo Campana speaks during a meeting with the minister for trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Veronika Nikishina (not seen) on July 17, 2018, en Quito, Ecuador. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian Foreign Trade Minister Pablo Campana (L) speaks at a press conference after meeting with the trade minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Veronika Nikishina, in Quito, Ecuador, 17 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador is optimistic it can reach a trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in the first half of 2019, the Andean nation's foreign trade minister said Tuesday after meeting with his counterpart from that economic union.

Ecuador's Pablo Campana and the EEC's trade minister, Veronika Nikishina, took part in Quito in an initial meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation between Ecuador and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).