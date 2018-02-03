View of an oil field in Ecuador's Yacuni National Park taken on Feb. 4, 2017, which the referendum this Sunday supposedly aims to protect, along with other such natural treasures, from mining and oil drilling, but about which indigenous comunities and environmentalists appear unconvinced. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

The indigenous community and environmentalists appear unconvinced by the referendum to be held Sunday in Ecuador because of their doubts about two of the questions that directly affect the lands they defend.

Though the government says it seeks to protect the protec the environment with these measures, Indians and activists say they would never have come to a vote without their decades of struggle against mining and oil drilling in areas that are home to native peoples and an enormous biodiversity.