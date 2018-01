Ecuador's Hydrocarbons Minister Carlos Perez speaks to the media at state oil company Petroecuador's headquarters in Quito, Ecuador, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador has made 3.6 million barrels of Oriente crude available in a "spot" sale, a process in which more than 40 companies are participating, the Andean nation's hydrocarbons minister said Wednesday.

"We're carrying out the first spot sale of 2018 today. It's a 'spot' sale of 10 shipments of 360,000 barrels, or 3.6 million barrels," Carlos Perez told reporters at state oil company Petroecuador's headquarters in Quito.