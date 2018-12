President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno leaves the stage after delivering a speech during the opening session of the Doha Forum at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil

President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno delivers a speech during the opening session of the Doha Forum at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil

The president of Ecuador defended on Saturday that the first priority of governments is to pay attention to the poor.

Lenin Moreno made his remarks during his speech at the opening of the Doha Forum, a conference organized by Qatar and attended by leaders from several countries and the United Nations and other world key figures.