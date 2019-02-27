International news agency EFE has approved new managerial roles across the entire company that will lead a profound digital transformation of products, a new business strategy and the verification of content in the ongoing battle against misinformation.

The newly adopted business strategy — which includes an ambitious and global restructuring of the company — will focus on the development of projects that will address the rise of disinformation and fake news; improve the agency's products; support the development of new technologies including the use of automation and artificial intelligence to streamline and improve the newsgathering coverage EFE offers.