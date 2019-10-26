EFE News CEO Juan Varela presents the agency's 80th anniversary campaign during the annual convention of the National Association of Hispanic Publications in San Jose, California, on Thursday, Oct. 24. EFE-EPA/Jairo Mejía

Agencia Efe, celebrating 80 years since its founding, is renewing its commitment to Latinos in the United States by taking part in the annual convention here of the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP).

EFE News CEO Juan Varela brought the agency's 80th anniversary campaign "Efe is always there" to the event in San Jose with the screening of the trailer for the documentary "La Agencia" (The Agency), which looks at the experiences of Efe correspondents in various parts of the world.