The people of Turkey have been hit by food price hikes which has led to the government accusing merchants of speculation and the pulling of products from shelves.

The price of a kilo of eggplant nearly tripled from five liras ($0.96) last week to 12 liras ($2.30) on Saturday, despite the country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan denouncing price hikes.