Visitors look at displayed exhibits during the EDEX Egypt Defence Exhibition 2018, at new Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi (3-L) attending the first day of EDEX Egypt Defense Expo 2018, at new Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

A man takes a selfie with a displayed helicopter during the EDEX Egypt Defence Exhibition 2018, at new Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi (C-Bottom) pose for a family picture with heads of foreign delegations attending the first day of EDEX Egypt Defense Expo 2018, at new Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

Egyptian president on Monday inaugurated the first Egyptian defense trade fair, an event that was attended by delegations from 41 countries as well as 17 ministers.

Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, a former minister of defense, toured most of the EDEX Egypt Defense Expo 2018, accompanied by a military delegation including Egyptian Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki, according to images broadcast by the state-run television.