Egyptians line up to buy subsidized tomatoes and potatoes from a government tent in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi

Hundreds of Egyptians lined up Sunday in Cairo to buy subsidized tomatoes and potatoes being sold by the interior ministry after prices tripled in recent weeks, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

According to local media, the ministry began selling the tomatoes and potatoes on Saturday after short supplies caused the dramatic price increases.