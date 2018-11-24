A hot air balloon floats over the Nile River during an early morning flight in Luxor, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Workers prepare hot air balloons for take-off before an early morning flight at a launch site in Luxor, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Workers prepare hot air balloons for take-off before an early morning flight at a launch site in Luxor, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Over a dozen hot air balloons took flight at dawn on Wednesday above the Nile River near the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, as the country's winter tourist season swings into gear amid high hopes for more foreign visitors, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Egypt's tourism sector was hit hard by political instability after the 2011 uprising and subsequent security crackdown, but began to turn around noticeably in the last year, especially in cultural-tourism hotspots like Luxor, 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of Cairo.