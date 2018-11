A segment of the Eiffel Tower staircase in the Artcurial auction house courtyard before being auctioned, Paris Nov. 8, 2018. EFE FILE/ARTCURIAL

A French auction house on Wednesday announced a segment of the iconic Parisian Eiffel Tower staircase dated from 1889 sold for 169,000 euros ($191,000).

When the Artcurial auction house announced it was putting a fragment of the original lattice tower staircase under the hammer, it estimated it would sell for between 40,000-60,000 euros. The final sale price tripled the seller's projections.