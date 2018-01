Hundreds of taxi drivers march demanding that Congress reject a proposal to allow ride-hailing service Uber and similar companies to operate in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Hundreds of taxi drivers march demanding that Congress reject a proposal to allow ride-hailing service Uber and similar companies to operate in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Hundreds of taxi drivers march demanding that Congress reject a proposal to allow ride-hailing service Uber and similar companies to operate in El Salvador, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

Hundreds of taxi drivers marched Monday along San Salvador's main streets, demanding that Congress reject a proposal to allow ride-hailing service Uber and similar companies to operate in El Salvador.

"We ask lawmakers to ditch the proposal because there are enough of us to cover passengers' demand," Joaquin Cortes, a representative of the taxi drivers' organizations, told reporters.