View of the Tesla Motors logo on the door of the electric automaker's Boston showroom on Aug. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

View of the interior of the Tesla Model X in the electric automaker's Boston showroom on Aug. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk said Monday that in late July he met with Saudi Arabia sovereign fund representatives to discuss the electric carmaker's possible exit from the stock market.

Musk said in a statement posted on the Tesla Web site that the Saudi sovereign fund had first contacted him "at the beginning of 2017 to express (their) interest because of the important need to diversify away from oil."