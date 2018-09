The SpaceX?s Falcon Heavy rocket takes off from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA on Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Elon Musk's SpaceX, demonstrating its founder and chief executive's bent for showmanship, announced that it had signed up the first private passenger seeking to fly around the moon, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

But the company provided no timetable or other details about the plan.