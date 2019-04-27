Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) arrives for a hearing in a lawsuit brought against him by the United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) at US Federal Court in New York, New York, USA, Apr 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (C) answers a reporter's question following a hearing in a lawsuit brought against him by the United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) at US Federal Court in New York, New York, USA, Apr 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Elon Musk reached a deal Friday with U.S. regulators that would eliminate the risk of him being held in contempt for allegedly violating an earlier court order over his use of Twitter, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.

The feud stems from a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation in 2018 that alleged the chief executive of Tesla Inc. misled investors by tweeting about a potential buyout of his company. Mr. Musk paid $20 million to settle that case and agreed to have his statements overseen by Tesla lawyers. The SEC then alleged he violated the pact in February by tweeting about company production figures without the necessary preapprovals.