Elon Musk reached a deal Friday with U.S. regulators that would eliminate the risk of him being held in contempt for allegedly violating an earlier court order over his use of Twitter, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.
The feud stems from a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation in 2018 that alleged the chief executive of Tesla Inc. misled investors by tweeting about a potential buyout of his company. Mr. Musk paid $20 million to settle that case and agreed to have his statements overseen by Tesla lawyers. The SEC then alleged he violated the pact in February by tweeting about company production figures without the necessary preapprovals.