The Tesla Model S P100D being introduced at an event in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea on 26 February 2018. The person in image is unidentified. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Visitors look at Tesla Model 3 car during Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China, 25 April 2018. The 15th Beijing International Automotive exhibition or Auto China 2018 runs from 25 April to 04 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said that while building the Model 3 has been production hell, he promised the electric-car maker's next vehicle will usher in a manufacturing revolution, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

The CEO made the comment during a call with analysts as he works to assure investors worried about manufacturing troubles related to the Model 3, a sedan that was supposed to be easier to make and use greater automation.