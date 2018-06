File photo taken Feb. 26, 2018, showing the Tesla Model S P100D during its unveiling at an event in South Korea. EFE-EPA/YONHAP/Use Prohibited in South Korea/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that the luxury auto manufacturing firm will lay off 9 percent of its workforce to show that it can be profitable after being unable to move into the black so far in the 15 years since it was founded.

Musk sent a letter to Tesla employees saying that "As part of this effort, and the need to reduce costs and become profitable, we have made the difficult decision to let go of approximately 9% of our colleagues across the company."