Volkswagen AG's directors on Friday postponed making a final decision over dismissing Rupert Stadler, the chief executive of the company's luxury car unit Audi AG, who has been in jail for months in connection with the diesel emissions-cheating scandal, according to people familiar with the matter, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE said.The decision was expected to come at regular meeting of Volkswagen's directors in Wolfsburg on Friday, but was delayed over technical issues and concerns, especially among state officials on Volkswagen's board, about igniting a public debate over what is likely to be a large severance package for Stadler, the people said. Directors will meet again on Tuesday to continue the discussion about Stadler, the people said, adding that none of the board members is advocating against terminating his contract. "It is out of the question that Rupert Stadler can come back from this," one of the people said. "The discussion now is just about how to terminate his contract, it's up to the lawyers." Stadler's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, the Dow Jones report added.Cutting ties to Stadler, a long-serving Volkswagen executive who stood at the helm of Audi since 2010, is the latest move by the German car maker to put the three-year-old diesel affair behind it. It also highlights how German authorities continue to widen their criminal investigation of Volkswagen and Audi and how the diesel cloud continues to hang over the German auto industry. The news comes as the German government and auto industry executives enter the final stages of negotiations over a complicated and potentially expensive plan to retrofit older diesel vehicles to make them compliant with current emissions standards. A deal could be announced later today, people familiar with the matter said. Stadler, 55, has been in jail since June, when he was arrested on allegations that he tried to tamper with witnesses in a criminal investigation into the company's efforts to install illegal software on diesel engines to make them pass routine emissions tests but spew elevated toxic emissions during normal road use to increase performance. Stadler, through his attorney, denied any wrongdoing at the time and pledged to cooperate with the investigation. US authorities disclosed the emissions cheating in 2015. Volkswagen admitted to installing illegal software on nearly 11 million vehicles world-wide, ultimately pleading guilty to violations of US law. It has so far paid around $27 billion in fines, penalties, and compensation in the wake of the scandal and faces civil litigation in Germany. In Germany, the legal follow-up to the diesel cheating has been slower to gain traction, but momentum is now gathering. Several criminal investigations in Germany involve at least 70 suspects and several have been charged. A civil suit representing thousands of investors, including big pension funds in the US and the UK, is under way in Braunschweig, near Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters, and seeking nearly $11 billion in damages. And the broader impact of the affair, which has all but discredited diesel engine technology in the eyes of consumers and regulators, is still being felt. The German government is embroiled in negotiations with the industry that could lead to a massive and expensive program to retrofit existing diesel vehicles in Germany to make older vehicles compliant with current emissions standards. One solution under discussion, which could be announced later today, would require car companies to pay as much as 3,000 euros per car to retrofit emissions systems on older diesels or replace the cars. Industry analysts estimate this could cost each of the German auto makers Volkswagen, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, and BMW AG up to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion). Retrofitting diesel vehicles has become a hot political issue in Germany because more cities have imposed bans on diesel vehicles or are planning to do so to bring air pollution within legal limits. Several German cities face potential lawsuits by the European Union because they regularly exceed legal pollution limits. German politicians want to ensure that auto makers and not taxpayers foot the bill, but there are doubts whether the retrofits will be effective, added the Dow Jones report."This will clearly cost billions and we remain very skeptical regarding the technical feasibility of hardware retrofits," Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at Evercore ISI, a brokerage, said in a note to clients.

By William Boston