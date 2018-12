Embraer Company logo is seen on the first day of the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangzhou province, China, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Boeing Co. and Embraer SA have approved the terms of a $4.2 billion joint venture that will give the Chicago-based Boeing control over Embraer's commercial jetliner business, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

Under the agreement that was announced this summer, Boeing will take an 80 percent stake in Embraer's commercial airplane and services business. The Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Embraer will own the remaining 20 percent.