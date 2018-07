A man enters the cabin of an Embraer E190-E2 commercial jet with a tiger design painted on its nose at the static display ahead of the Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, Feb 4, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /WALLACE WOON

A Mandarin Airlines Embraer ERJ190-100 IGW passenger jet takes off from Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec 1, 2013. On 01 December 2013. EFE-EPA (FILE)/DAVID CHANG

A People's Viennaline Embraer 145 taxis at Friedrichshafen airport (Germany) on the shores of Lake Constance, on Nov 2, 2016. The short-haul jet will connect Friedrichshafen airport with the Swiss Altenrheint airport. The world's shortest international, 20-kilometer-long, flight between both these regional airports will take 8 minutes. EFE-EPA (FILE) /FELIX KAESTLE

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer reported a net loss in the second quarter as sales declined, financial expenses rose and the Brazilian currency weakened, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE.

The company posted a loss of $126.5 million in the quarter, after earning a $61.7 million gain a year before, the company said Tuesday. Embraer had revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, a decline from the same period a year earlier.