An Embraer ERJ 170 aircraft of LOT Polish Airlines, registration SP-LDG, approaches for touchdown at Riga International Airport, Latvia, Jun 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Valda Kalnina

A military flyby marks the presentation of the new E190-E2 by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer signed a contract on Thursday to sell its commercial division to US company Boeing, a deal that has yet to be approved by its shareholders.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro gave the green light this month to the agreement between Boeing and Embraer, which foresees the creation of a new civil aviation company.