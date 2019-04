Photo dated April 4, 2018, showing robot Sophia during an innovation and technology presentation in Guadalajara, Mexico, after "she" was unable to be displayed at the eMerge tech forum in Miami Beach. EFE-EPA/Carlos Zepeda/File

The eMerge Americas forum, designed to created a "bridge" between the United States and Latin America in technology and innovation, on Monday in Miami will bring together startups, investors, company leaders and government officials.

This is the sixth edition of the forum, which in 2018 welcomed more than 15,000 visitors and more than 400 companies from 40 companies, organizers told EFE.