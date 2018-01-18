Dubai-based airline Emirates, the largest carrier in the Middle East, on Thursday announced it had struck a deal to buy 36 Airbus A380 aircraft for some $16 billion, ending speculation that the European aeronautical company would halt production of that model.

Emirates and Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to a firm purchase of 20 aircraft and put in an order for another 16, with engine options _ including engines manufactured by Rolls-Royce Holdings and the joint venture of General Electric and Pratt & Whitney _ still being discussed.