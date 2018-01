An Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft taking off from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport, Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 13, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Dubai-based Emirates airline on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with rival carrier Etihad Airways to share information and intelligence, fostering cooperation in aviation security between the two companies.

The agreement signed between Emirates President Tim Clark and Etihad Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas is the first between the two UAE-based rival airlines.