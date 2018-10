Visitors to the Kazakhstan Pavilion at the exhibition during the Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 is "Energy of the Future" in Astana, Kazakhstan, 11 June 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/IGOR KOVALENKO

Energy companies working the Karachaganak gas condensate field are to pay Kazakhstan $1.1 billion (948 million euros) as part of a revenue-sharing agreement, putting an end to a three-year-long dispute, the Kazakh Energy Ministry announced Monday.

"The Government of Kazakhstan and the shareholders of the Karachaganak project composed of Eni, Shell, Chevron, Lukoil and KazMunaiGas have agreed on a friendly solution to the dispute," the ministry said.