Kriste Dembriski, who works in the development and marketing department of John's Crazy Socks, a company co-founded by a man with Down syndrome, edits a promotional video during EFE's visit to the company's small warehouse in Melville, New York, on March 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

An employee at the sock company John's Crazy Socks, one of whose co-founders has Down syndrome, works inside its small warehouse in Melville, New York, on March 19, 2019, during a visit by EFE. EPA-EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Employees at John's Crazy Socks, a company co-founded by a man with Down syndrome, work inside its small warehouse in Melville, New York, on March 19, 2019, during a visit by EFE. EPA-EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

The founders of the company John's Crazy Socks, Mark Cronin (right) and his son John, who has Down syndrome, hug each other during EFE's visit to the company's warehouse in Melville, New York, on March 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Fuentelsaz

Entrepreneur with Down syndrome looks to spread happiness through crazy socks

John Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome from the northeastern United States, is living out his dream as co-owner of a business that sells brightly colored, themed socks and which aims to spread a message of happiness through its products.

John's Crazy Socks is the name of the small enterprise that Cronin, 23, founded two years ago with his 60-year-old father Mark Cronin in the small town of Melville, New York, located on Long Island about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from New York City.