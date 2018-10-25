Eldar Saetre, CEO of Norwegian company Equinor, looks at his own shadow cast on an equinor sign after the presentation of the company's Q3 results, in Fornebu, Norway, 25 Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIDAR RUUD NORWAY OUT

Equinor ASA swung to a third-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss, though it fell short of estimates, as the Norwegian oil-and-gas major continued to cut costs and benefited from a rise in oil and gas prices, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

The company said it swung to a profit of $1.67 billion from a loss of $480 million, shy of the $1.78 billion forecast in a FactSet poll of analysts. Revenue rose 40 percent to $18.99 billion; analysts expected $19.15 billion.