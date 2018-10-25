Equinor ASA swung to a third-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss, though it fell short of estimates, as the Norwegian oil-and-gas major continued to cut costs and benefited from a rise in oil and gas prices, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.
The company said it swung to a profit of $1.67 billion from a loss of $480 million, shy of the $1.78 billion forecast in a FactSet poll of analysts. Revenue rose 40 percent to $18.99 billion; analysts expected $19.15 billion.