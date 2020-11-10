European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on Antitrust case with Amazon website at European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 10 November 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on Antitrust case with Amazon website at European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 10 November 2020. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A close-up shows an application 'amazon' on a smart phone in Berlin, Germany, 07 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

The European Commission on Tuesday accused Amazon of breaching EU antitrust rules by using non-public business data to obtain a competitive edge against independent users of its online marketplace.