A worker stands near flowing steel at a furnace of German steel technology group Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany, Mar. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILESTEFAN SIMONSEN

The European Union adopted sanctions against a list of United States products worth $3.24 billion in retaliation to President Donald Trump's steep tariff hikes on steel and aluminum imports, the bloc's trade commissioner said Wednesday.

The economic measures, which are to target steel and aluminum products as well as agricultural goods, will be put in force on June 22, according to a statement released by the EU's trade commissioner, Cecilia Malmström.