European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen give sa statement following the agreement on the Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Union's co-legislative branches on Thursday agreed to upgrade the labor conditions for workers subject to non-standard forms of employment.

The European commissioner for employment, social affairs, skills and labor mobility, Marianne Thyssen, welcomed the agreement in a statement that lauded the new provisions improving the minimum conditions for those employed under so-called flexible contracts.