A display of soda drinks at a store in New York, New York, USA, May 31, 2012. A New York state judge on 11 Mar 11, 2013 lifted a ban on the sale of large sugary drinks in New York City. The ban would have applied to sugary drinks sold at restaurants, movie theaters, sports venues and food carts. EFE-EPA (FILE) /JUSTIN LANE

A worker walks past stacks of sugar at Tongaat Hulett factory in Triangle, south of Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb 9, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /AARON UFUMELI

Soft drinks on sale in a supermarket in central London, Britain, Apr 6, 2018. A 'sugar tax' is due to be introduced today in Britain on soft drinks to try and tackle the rising obesity levels in children. EPA-EFE (FILE) /WILL OLIVER

A Filipino customs officer inspects confiscated sugar found in a container at the Port of Manila, Philippines, Oct 1, 2015. According to University of California researchers, the sugar industr allegedly withheld evidence for 50 years on the negative effects of sucrose. Industry bodies deny the findings. EPA-EFE (FILE) /MARK R. CRISTINO

The European Commission concluded Tuesday that Ireland's sugar-sweetened drinks tax did not involve State aid, according to a statement released in Brussels.

The Commission found the tax measure's scope and design were consistent with health objectives pursued by the Irish government, aimed at tackling obesity and other sugar-related diseases.