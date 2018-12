A man's shadow is cast on the logo of Franco-Dutch security chip and mobile phone sim card manufacturer Gemalto, during a news conference in Paris, France, Feb. 25, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

European Union antitrust authorities on Tuesday conditionally approved French aerospace-and-defense group Thales' proposed 4.8 billion euro ($5.47 billion) takeover of Dutch rival Gemalto, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The approval is contingent on Thales selling its general purpose hardware-security-modules business, which trades under the nShield brand, the regulator said.