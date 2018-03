European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom delivers her keynote address to delegates during the ASEAN-EU Business Summit at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom (L) answers questions during the ASEAN-EU Business Summit at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The European Union Commissioner for Trade on Friday met with her counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore to strengthen ties in trade and investment between both blocs.

In her speech during a business forum, Cecilia Malmstrom highlighted the importance and growth of the Asian market and said that the progress of forging interregional agreements between the EU and ASEAN is moving forward.