Donald Tusk (L) and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi (R) during the roundtable on the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

A waiter sets the table for breakfast of leaders during the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (L) and EU commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) during the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

The European Union on Friday lamented that the United States had announced it would be imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum and requested that the bloc's temporary exemption agreed with Washington be made permanent.

EU member states had said in a series of conclusions approved at the European Council on Thursday that the tariffs could not be justified on the basis of national security, insisting that the US' protectionist measures were an inappropriate solution to overcapacity problems.