EC Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic (C) ,EU Commissioner responsible for Research, Science and Innovation, Portuguese, Carlos Moedas (R) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates during a signing ceremony to establish the Breakthrough Energy Europe investment fund at the EC in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Microsoft founder and co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and chairman of Breakthrough Energy Ventures Bill Gates during a signing ceremony to establish the Breakthrough Energy Europe investment fund at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The European Commission and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investment fund led by Bill Gates, launched on Wednesday a joint project to foster innovation in the energy sector in order to tackle climate change.

The new investment fund, Breakthrough Energy Europe (BEE), is the brainchild of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas.