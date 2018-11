People gather at the Bund watching the skyline of the Lujiazui Finance and Trade Zone in Shanghai city, China, Sep 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China on Friday urged China's commercial capital to take advantage of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai (CIIE), which is held next week, to advance economic opening and reform in the country.

In a statement, the European Union Chamber said the fair is an opportunity to begin to reverse the "reform deficit" that prevents both Shanghai and the rest of China from "achieving their well-publicised development goals."