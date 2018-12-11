The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) next to the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany, 21 October 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANK RUMPENHORST

The European Union's top court rejected a German legal challenge to the European Central Bank's giant bond-buying program on Tuesday, two days before the program is likely to be phased out, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The decision by the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice was widely expected, but it is still an important vindication of the ECB's policies under president Mario Draghi. Since early 2015 the ECB has purchased eurozone government and corporate debt worth 2.6 trillion euros ($3 trillion), despite fierce objections from senior officials in Germany, Europe's largest economy.